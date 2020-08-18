UrduPoint.com
Husband, Father In Law, Brother In Law Arrested For Killing Married Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Husband, father in law, brother in law arrested for killing married woman

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Lachi police arrested a husband, father-in-law and son-in-law for allegedly killing of a married woman in Ghor Zindi area here on Tuesday.

According to police, Raj Wali hanged his wife in connivance with his brother Bahadur Khan and father Gul Sher over a domestic issue.

The accused tried to conceal the crime and to show it as a suicide case.

But SHO Haymun Khan got suspicious and arrested all the accused three hours after the crime.

The police arrested the victim's husband, father in law and son in law as they confessed to crime during interrogation.

The police registered a case and handed them over to an interrogation team.

