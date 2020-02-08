Husband gets life confinement for burning wife to death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) ::The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted a man found guilty of killing his wife with life imprisonment here on Saturday.

The court found the convict Ghazanfar Qureshi guilty of murdering his wife Samina Qureshi.

The convict had burnt his wife to death on February 10, 2019, in Hyderabad.

The court also slapped Rs.100,000 fine on Qureshi and he would have to undergo further 6 months imprisonment if he failed to pay the sum.