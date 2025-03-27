Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A court in Taxila on Thursday convicted a man with life imprisonment after finding him guilty of committing the murder of his wife.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased woman, with an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

According to sources of Taxila police, Sikandar Abbas was found guilty of shooting to death his wife, Kianat Bibi, in the Lalazar area over a domestic dispute within the jurisdiction of the Wah Cantonment police station on April 20, 2024.

