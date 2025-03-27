Open Menu

Husband Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A court in Taxila on Thursday convicted a man with life imprisonment after finding him guilty of committing the murder of his wife.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on the convict as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased woman, with an additional six months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

According to sources of Taxila police, Sikandar Abbas was found guilty of shooting to death his wife, Kianat Bibi, in the Lalazar area over a domestic dispute within the jurisdiction of the Wah Cantonment police station on April 20, 2024. 

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

3 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

3 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

3 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

3 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

4 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan