Husband gets life imprisonment for killing wife in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted a man here Friday with life imprisonment after finding him guilty of committing the murder of his wife.

According to details, the court although sentenced the convict Muhammad Waqas, it acquitted the victim Aneela Waqas's father in law, mother in law and 3 other accused.

Aneela was found dead in her house in Latifabad on May 14, 2016.