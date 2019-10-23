Husband gets one year jail on failing to support family in Khanewal

A family court sentenced a husband to suffer jail hardships for a year after he failed to support his family and willfully lingered on payment of monthly expenses to his wife and six kids for over three years

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : A family court sentenced a husband to suffer jail hardships for a year after he failed to support his family and willfully lingered on payment of monthly expenses to his wife and six kids for over three years.

Hasina Bibi, a mother of six kids, had filed the case with a family court in Dunyapur in September 2015 seeking monthly expenses from her husband Allah Rakha. The case was decreed in her favour in December 2015 and was transferred to family court in Jahanian for compliance as the respondent husband was residing there.

Over the last three years, different family court judges including Sheikh Allah Bakhsh, Rizwan Yousuf, Nusrat Ali Siddiqui, Malik Qurban Ali, Waseem Hassan and Muhammad Arshad Hashmi issued warrants for his arrest but he could not be apprehended for payment to his family in compliance of the decree.

Recently, family court judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem issued permanent warrants for his arrest and ordered Nizamat branch to produce him before the court.

Bailiffs Riffat Abbas and Muhammad Sarfraz of Nizamat branch Jahanian opted for reconnaissance mission in disguise and spotted him at last.

They produced him before the court where judge ordered him to pay his family monthly expenses at the rate of Rs10000/month and additional Rs35000 as expenses on delivery case.

The husband, however, expressed inability to pay following which the judge ordered him to suffer jail hardship for a year.