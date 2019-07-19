Husband guns down his wife in Sheikhupura

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Husband Shahbaz Awan has shot dead his wife over domestic conflict .According to media report, Shahbaz had contracted two marriages and he owned cars showroom on Lahore road.A day before , he killed his second wife in indiscriminate firing over domestic dispute.The Housing Scheme Police have arrested the accused.