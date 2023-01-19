UrduPoint.com

Husband Held For Forging Wife's Death Certificate To Avoid Repaying Bank Loan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Attock Police on Thursday arrested a man who tried to avoid repaying a bank loan by forging his wife's death certificate

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Attock Police on Thursday arrested a man who tried to avoid repaying a bank loan by forging his wife's death certificate.

Police Chowki Khor received information that a person name Faheem Dilshad had taken out a loan from a private bank in his wife's name, which he had to repay in installments.

Faheem Dilshad was trying to close the bank loan by using the forged death certificate of his wife.

On the information, the in-charge police Khore ASI Malik Ehsan registered a case against Faheem and arrested him. Further investigations into the matter were underway.

