UrduPoint.com

Husband, In-laws Accused Of Killing Woman

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Husband, in-laws accused of killing woman

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws over domestic dispute at Village 361/EB on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws over domestic dispute at Village 361/EB on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Asiya Bibi (25) d/o Muhammad Hassan resident of Village 361/EB was married to Muhammad Waseem of the same village about one and a half years ago.

Nowadays, she was living with her parents for the last seven to eight months after differences arose with her husband and in-laws over some domestic issues.

Her father told police that husband of his daughter took her back home and promised to resolve all differences. He said that later they brought his daughter to hospital in critical condition where she took her last breath.

He alleged that her husband Muhammad Waseem along with his father Muhammad Saleem and mother Reshman Bibi have killed Asiya by giving her poison.

Gagu Mandi police have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Married Same Women All

Recent Stories

Over 8.92m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.92m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

13 seconds ago
 PDWP approves road sector's developmental schemes

PDWP approves road sector's developmental schemes

14 seconds ago
 US provides $30 mln humanitarian assistance for fl ..

US provides $30 mln humanitarian assistance for flood affectees in Pakistan

16 seconds ago
 PDMA continue relief activities in flood affected ..

PDMA continue relief activities in flood affected areas: DG

19 seconds ago
 Johar Town blast: ATC extends judicial remand of t ..

Johar Town blast: ATC extends judicial remand of three accused

3 minutes ago
 PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief t ..

PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief to over half mln flood affectee ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.