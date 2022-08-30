Husband, in-laws accused of killing woman

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws over domestic dispute at Village 361/EB on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and in-laws over domestic dispute at Village 361/EB on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Asiya Bibi (25) d/o Muhammad Hassan resident of Village 361/EB was married to Muhammad Waseem of the same village about one and a half years ago.

Nowadays, she was living with her parents for the last seven to eight months after differences arose with her husband and in-laws over some domestic issues.

Her father told police that husband of his daughter took her back home and promised to resolve all differences. He said that later they brought his daughter to hospital in critical condition where she took her last breath.

He alleged that her husband Muhammad Waseem along with his father Muhammad Saleem and mother Reshman Bibi have killed Asiya by giving her poison.

Gagu Mandi police have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.