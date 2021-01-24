Husband, in-laws booked for burning woman alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman was burnt alive allegedly by her husband and in-laws in the Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, said a police spokesperson.

According to the FIR lodged on Sunday with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police, Muhammad Shahbaz resident of Madanpura told police that his sister Yasia was married to one Muhammad Tayyab resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad in 2018. Soon after the marriage, Yasia's husband and her in-laws started subjecting her to physical torture for not bringing the money they had demanded from her parents. During the period, the couple had a child.

On January 17,Yasia's husband Tayyab, brother-in-law Muhammad Amjad and father-in-law Muhammad Azam tortured her over a domestic issue.

The FIR added that accused then set her ablaze after dowsing her with petrol.

Later, the accused took her to Allied hospital where she succumbed to her burns after a few days.

On the report of the victim's brother Shabaz, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police had registered a murder case against the three accused under sections 302, 436 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigation was under way, he added.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and sought report from City Police Officer.

He ordered for investigating the incident and ensuring justice tothe family of the deceased.