UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband, In-laws Booked For Burning Woman Alive

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

Husband, in-laws booked for burning woman alive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman was burnt alive allegedly by her husband and in-laws in the Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, said a police spokesperson.

According to the FIR lodged on Sunday with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police, Muhammad Shahbaz resident of Madanpura told police that his sister Yasia was married to one Muhammad Tayyab resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad in 2018. Soon after the marriage, Yasia's husband and her in-laws started subjecting her to physical torture for not bringing the money they had demanded from her parents. During the period, the couple had a child.

On January 17,Yasia's husband Tayyab, brother-in-law Muhammad Amjad and father-in-law Muhammad Azam tortured her over a domestic issue.

The FIR added that accused then set her ablaze after dowsing her with petrol.

Later, the accused took her to Allied hospital where she succumbed to her burns after a few days.

On the report of the victim's brother Shabaz, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police had registered a murder case against the three accused under sections 302, 436 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigation was under way, he added.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Faisalabad Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and sought report from City Police Officer.

He ordered for investigating the incident and ensuring justice tothe family of the deceased.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Faisalabad Petrol Police Marriage Married Money January Women Sunday FIR 2018 Family From

Recent Stories

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

2 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

2 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

4 hours ago

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature comes to J ..

4 hours ago

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.