Husband injures wife, kills mother-in-law, self over domestic issues

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A husband injured wife critically and committed suicide after killing his mother-in-law over domestic problems in limits of Jataoi Police station.

Police sources informed on Tuesday that Saifullah injured his wife Bushra seriously and killed mother-in-law Meharban Mai in Jaggi Wala area of Tehsil Jataoi.

Later, he committed suicide and died on the spot, the sources said adding that Bushra was rushed to DHQ from where she was referred to Nishtar Hospital.

Mehraban Mai also died on the spot, they said.

The cause of the incident stated to be domestic issues, the sources informed.