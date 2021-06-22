UrduPoint.com
Husband Injures Wife, Kills Paramour In Balakot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Husband injures wife, kills paramour in Balakot

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Husband Tuesday injured his wife and shot dead her paramour in Narah village of Balakot.

According to the details, Tariq Shah was suspicious about his wife's character and he was doubted that there were illicit relations between his wife and Saad.

He opened gunfire at her wife and Saad, resultantly his wife got injured and Saad lost his life.

Balakot police registered a murder case against Tariq Shah and arrested him. Police also shifted the dead body of Saad to the hospital where after the completion of medico-legal formalities, the hospital management handed over the body to his family.

