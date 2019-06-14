Police arrested a person who allegedly killed his wife over family dispute in the limit of Moli police station and expanded circle of investigation

Following the complaint registered by deceased's father, DPO Swabi Syed Khalid Hamadani constituted an investigation team led by DSP Razar Iftikhar Khan and SHO Moli police station, Niaz Ali Khan probed the murder of wife of Muhammad Raees, resident of Karnal Sher Kally with different angles.

During investigation it was found that accused Muhammad Raees have allegedly killed his wife through poison due to domestic dispute and problems. However, the accused claimed that the victim has committed suicide by consuming poison. Police have expanded the investigation.