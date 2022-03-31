Husband killed himself ,after killing his wife over family dispute

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife and himself in a domestic dispute on Thursday in the Street Colony area of ??Jhang Mor area of ??Civil Line Police.

According to police sources, Mohammad Asif son of Ghulam Qasim (35), and Shakila Bano son of Mohammad Asif (30), resident of Mohammad Asif (30) of Street Colony had a family dispute on the day of the incident.

Rescue workers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Muzaffargarh for necessary legal action (DHQ).