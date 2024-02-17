Open Menu

Husband Killed Wife In Firozka

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Husband killed wife in Firozka

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A man killed his wife due to a domestic dispute in the village Firozka of Bahawalnagar, according to police sources on Saturday.

Police said that there were clear signs of violence on the woman's body and neck. The dead body was shifted to the district hospital for a post-martem.

Takht Mahal police have registered a case and started further investigation.

