Husband Killed Wife In Firozka
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM
A man killed his wife due to a domestic dispute in the village Firozka of Bahawalnagar, according to police sources on Saturday
Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A man killed his wife due to a domestic dispute in the village Firozka of Bahawalnagar, according to police sources on Saturday.
Police said that there were clear signs of violence on the woman's body and neck. The dead body was shifted to the district hospital for a post-martem.
Takht Mahal police have registered a case and started further investigation.
APP/mhg/378
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future1 minute ago
-
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah5 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions5 minutes ago
-
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai3 minutes ago
-
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP3 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures4 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed during celebratory firing1 hour ago
-
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of Child Health2 hours ago