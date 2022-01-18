(@FahadShabbir)

An unknown assailants on a motorbike Tuesday killed a passerby named Yousaf while injuring his wife, in the limits of Koral police station

According to police, two motorcyclists opened fire on two persons in `Alipur' area and sped away.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

According to preliminary investigation, police said that incident seemed to be the result of old enmity.

However, further investigation is underway and police teams have been constituted to trace the assailants.