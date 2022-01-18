UrduPoint.com

Husband Killed, Wife Injured In Islamabad's Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Husband killed, wife injured in Islamabad's firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :An unknown assailants on a motorbike Tuesday killed a passerby named Yousaf while injuring his wife, in the limits of Koral police station.

According to police, two motorcyclists opened fire on two persons in `Alipur' area and sped away.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

According to preliminary investigation, police said that incident seemed to be the result of old enmity.

However, further investigation is underway and police teams have been constituted to trace the assailants.

