UrduPoint.com

Husband Killed Wife Over Family Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Husband killed wife over family dispute

A woman was killed by her husband after a family quarrel at peer shah wala on Wednesday city police limits on Wednesday

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman was killed by her husband after a family quarrel at peer shah wala on Wednesday city police limits on Wednesday.

According to Police spokesman,Allah yar had a brawl with her wife named Allah Rakhi ( 35)years at home while they were discussing a family matter,all of a sudden in fit of rage Allah yar killed her wife with sharp axe and ran away from the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shift the body to (DHQ) hospital khanewal for necessary legal formalities, while police after registering FIR against Allah yar , , have started raids to nabbed him.

More Stories From Pakistan

