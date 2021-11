(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A husband allegedly killed his wife at the house of his father-in-law in Ismaila area of district Swabi, said police on Sunday.

Mushtaq Ahmad lodged FIR in Kalo Khan police station that his brother-in-law Rohul Amin entered their house and killed his sister (wife of the accused).

The police registered the case and started investigation.