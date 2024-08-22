Husband kills wife

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A man injured his wife critically over domestic issues, the police said on Thursday.

According to details, they said a person named Fiaz killed his wife, Zakia in the jurisdiction of Noshehra Police station.

The family shifted Zakia to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

