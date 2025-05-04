Open Menu

Husband Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide In Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A 70-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 50-year-old wife following a domestic dispute in Nusrat area of Tehsil Kabal, Swat, on Sunday, police reported. The man then reportedly attempted to take his own life.

Police identified the man as Muhammad Zada.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene in Nusrat area. They transported the deceased woman's body and the injured Muhammad Zada to Civil Hospital Kabal.

After receiving initial treatment, Muhammad Zada was transferred to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif for further care while the body was handed over to the heirs.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

