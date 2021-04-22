UrduPoint.com
Husband Kills Wife Before Committing Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Husband kills wife before committing suicide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Husband killed his wife before committing suicide by consuming poison allegedly over minor domestic issue,rescuers said.

Incident was reported today at suburban area called Noor Kubra.

Muhammad Asif stabbed the wife Asia Bibi to death and later on consumed black stone, a poison on the spot.

He was rushed to Indus hospital in critical condition where he couldn't survive.

Police station Chowk Qureshi took the body into custody and shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

