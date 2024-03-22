Husband kills wife, child during scuffle, held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The husband killed his pregnant wife with daughter aged one and half years in Kahror Pakka, district Lodhran, police said.

The accused identified as Irfan took lives of the duo after having constant dispute with the wife named Ruqaya Bibi.

Today as the dispute over the unidentified reason within the couple escalated, the wife allegedly slapped the husband in a fit of rage. It infuriated the latter to the extent that he killed her by tightening cloth around neck of the wife.

It couldn't stop anger of the man further even as he stifled the infant by pressing pillow on mouth of his infant until to stop her breathing.

Police Saddar Kahror Pakka shifted bodies of the duo to Kahror Pakka hospital for autopsy. The accused was arrested at the home with recovering cloth, pillow and other evidences used for committing the murder.

According to police both of the wife and husband were close relatives in relation and used to indulge in fight soon after tying the knot that finally resulted in the tragic end.