Husband kills wife in Qasimabad area

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A husband allegedly shot dead his wife in Qasimabad area on Tuesday.

According to sources, accused Muhammad Azeem alias Mujahid Chandio allegedly shot dead his 25-year-old wife Sanam in the limits of Naseem-Nagar police station of taluka Qasimabad and fled away.

After receiving the information of the incident, the police shifted the body of the deceased woman to Civil Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation was underway while the case has not been registered till filling of the news.