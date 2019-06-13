UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Kills Wife In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:30 PM

Husband kills wife in Sialkot

A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Sadar Pasrur Police Station, on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Sadar Pasrur Police Station, on Thursday.

According to police, Shakeel and his wife Rabia, residents of Ganjianwali village, had differences over some domestic issues.

Today some hot words were exchanged between the both. To which, Shakeel got infuriated and stabbed his wife to death and fled.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and startedinvestigation after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Man Pasrur Shakeel

Recent Stories

KP traffic police to lunch 15-day awareness campai ..

1 minute ago

Senate body for preserving national heritage and c ..

1 minute ago

FMC International Men Squash Championship reached ..

1 minute ago

Justice Afridi recuses himself from hearing NAB ap ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Protests EU's Statements on Hong Kong Extr ..

5 minutes ago

EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks on Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.