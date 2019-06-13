Husband kills wife in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Sadar Pasrur Police Station, on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Sadar Pasrur Police Station , on Thursday.

According to police, Shakeel and his wife Rabia, residents of Ganjianwali village, had differences over some domestic issues.

Today some hot words were exchanged between the both. To which, Shakeel got infuriated and stabbed his wife to death and fled.

Police have sent the body for postmortem and startedinvestigation after registering a case.