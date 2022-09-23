UrduPoint.com

Husband Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Husband kills wife over domestic dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A man has killed his wife over domestic feud in railway colony area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Friday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Mumtaz, a railway employee strangled to death his wife, a mother of two after the couple exchanged hot words over some domestic dispute.

Later police arrested the accused and send him behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Taxila Employment

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

36 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.