Husband kills wife over domestic dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A man has killed his wife over domestic feud in railway colony area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Friday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Mumtaz, a railway employee strangled to death his wife, a mother of two after the couple exchanged hot words over some domestic dispute.

Later police arrested the accused and send him behind the bars.