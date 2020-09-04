UrduPoint.com
Husband Kills Wife Over Domestic Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:43 PM

Husband kills wife over domestic issue

A man allegedly axed her wife to death in the limits of Husri police station here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A man allegedly axed her wife to death in the limits of Husri police station here on Friday.

According to the police, the suspect Kanjhi Kohli killed his wife Longan in village Haji Imam Ali Unar over a domestic dispute.

The police arrested the suspect after the incident but the FIR has not been lodged so far.

The police informed the tool also recovered from the accused.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

