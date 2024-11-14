Husband Kills Wife Over Domestic Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A man namely Waqas here on Thursday stabbed his wife to death over domestic issues.
The police said the accuser killed his wife, Sana Farid 28 years old in the village, 50/12 L.
The police arrested the accused, registered the case and launched further investigation.
