Husband Murders Wife, Youth
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A man on Monday allegedly shot dead wife and a youth in Village, Mava Jhakrani.
The police said a man killed his wife Shahida Jhakrani 29 years and Rasheed Isarar Jhakrani under limits of Baqa Muhammad Jhakrani police station.
The police transferred the bodies to the civil hospital for legal formalities, they added.
The police said the accused managed to escape from the crime scene successfully.
The police registered a case and launched searched operation to arrest the accused.
