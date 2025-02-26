Husband Nabbed For Attacking Wife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have nabbed a man for brutally attacking his wife with an axe, leaving her severely injured in the jurisdiction of Phulgran Police Station on Wednesday. A public relations officer told APP that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
He said the victim’s father report a complaint stating that his daughter was attacked with an axe by her husband, Nadeem Hussain, causing severe injuries. Responding swiftly, Phulgran Police registered case No.
66/25 and launched an immediate investigation.
He said that using modern technology and forensic evidence, the police team successfully traced and nabbed the accused. The suspect is now in custody, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, stated that the police are committed to taking strict action against cases of domestic violence and abuse against women and children. "The accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence to brought into justice," he said.
APP-rzr-mkz
