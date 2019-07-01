(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The bail of Farooq Nol has been approved against surety bonds worth Rs 5 lac.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) The bail petition of Farooq Nol, the husband of woman who was featured in the leaked video of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Javed Iqbal, has been approved.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi approved the bail.

During the hearing, the judge expressed his anger and remarked that the court will not tolerate any useless discussion.

Addressing the NAB investigation officer, Justice Najfi demanded explanation on the allegations on NAB chairman.

He said that the court is not satisfied with his investigation.

The judge said that the case does not come under NAB’s jurisdiction as Farooq Nol did not have any public office.

The chairman of the anti-graft body was trapped by a gang led by Farooq Nol, a resident of Jhang district in Punjab. He said the group is involved in blackmailing and cyber crime and uses edited footage to target their victims.

The woman in the video identified herself as Tayyaba Gul. She was the fourth wife of Farooq Nol, who allegedly used her to blackmail Justice (r) Iqbal.

NAB had refuted the scandalous audio and video aired by private news channel NewsOne against Justice (r) Iqbal, labelling the video libellous, propagandist and fake.

NAB said in a statement that it was an attempt to blackmail the state institution over ongoing corruption investigations against a gang of blackmailers.

The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to submit to Justice (r) Iqbal’s wishes.

The NAB press release claimed that 42 cases of blackmail and kidnappings for ransom had been registered against the gangsters. It added that the concocted video is an attempt to discredit the bureau’s name and an attempt to influence the impending inquiries against the blackmailing group.