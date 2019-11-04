UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Seeks Police Help After Being Hit By Wife In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:04 PM

Husband seeks police help after being hit by wife in Muzaffargarh

A man has sought police help complaining that his wife beat him up for not consulting a specialist doctor for her eye treatment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man has sought police help complaining that his wife beat him up for not consulting a specialist doctor for her eye treatment.

Muhammad Sharif told Sinawan police that his wife needed check-up by an ophthalmologist; however, he took her to another doctor, a mistake that triggered an exchange of arguments between the couple.

Upon reaching home, his wife beat him up and used a large spoon to hit him, causing an injury on his head. He said that his wife used to beat him in the past also. Sinawan police have started an inquiry into the dispute.

The police said they have sent the man for Medicolegalexamination and further action would be taken after its report.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Doctor Wife Man

Recent Stories

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

2 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 99 runs, takes ..

11 minutes ago

GCC to create $76 billion in cost savings from ren ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Lauds National Cohesion Amid National Unity ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Residents demand to repair the dilapida ..

2 minutes ago

EPA devised plan to curb Smog risk in federal capi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.