Husband seeks police help after being hit by wife in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man has sought police help complaining that his wife beat him up for not consulting a specialist doctor for her eye treatment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man has sought police help complaining that his wife beat him up for not consulting a specialist doctor for her eye treatment.

Muhammad Sharif told Sinawan police that his wife needed check-up by an ophthalmologist; however, he took her to another doctor, a mistake that triggered an exchange of arguments between the couple.

Upon reaching home, his wife beat him up and used a large spoon to hit him, causing an injury on his head. He said that his wife used to beat him in the past also. Sinawan police have started an inquiry into the dispute.

The police said they have sent the man for Medicolegalexamination and further action would be taken after its report.