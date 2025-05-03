Open Menu

Husband Sentenced To Death For Murdering Wife In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A court in Faisalabad has sentenced a husband to death for murdering his wife. Additional Sessions Judge Bhawana, Samina Ijaz Cheema pronounced the verdict after finding Mohsin guilty of shooting and killing his wife in Chak No. 208 JB area of Langrana police station.

The police registered a case under the provisions of murder and the investigation led to the accused conviction, reported by DPO spokesman.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed praised the police's efforts in presenting evidence and securing the punishment, stating that all necessary steps were taken to bring the accused to justice.

The court's decision brings closure to the victim's family and serves as a reminder of the justice system's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

