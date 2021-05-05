Husband sets wife on fire in muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Husband set her wife on fire by dousing petrol on her body over domestic issue at tehsil Jetoi,said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to details,The accused named Khawar also subjected his wife Sumaira Bibi to torture before sprinkling petrol.

The husband fled from the scene right after committing a crime.Sumaira bibi was then shifted to hospital in critical condition but she couldn't survive.

Jitoi police station started investigation after registering FIR against the accused.