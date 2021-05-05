UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Sets Wife On Fire In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Husband sets wife on fire in muzaffargarh

Husband set her wife on fire by dousing petrol on her body over domestic issue at tehsil Jetoi,said a police spokesman on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Husband set her wife on fire by dousing petrol on her body over domestic issue at tehsil Jetoi,said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to details,The accused named Khawar also subjected his wife Sumaira Bibi to torture before sprinkling petrol.

The husband fled from the scene right after committing a crime.Sumaira bibi was then shifted to hospital in critical condition but she couldn't survive.

Jitoi police station started investigation after registering FIR against the accused.

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Police Police Station Wife FIR From

Recent Stories

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

9 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

1 minute ago

34 business centers sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

1 minute ago

Samsung Invites You to‘Bespoke Home’ Virtual E ..

19 minutes ago

Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist ..

20 minutes ago

Belarus foresees great prospect for cooperation wi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.