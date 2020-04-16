UrduPoint.com
Husband Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:46 PM

A mother of four children allegedly shot her husband dead at nearby village in Thikriwala police precinct Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A mother of four children allegedly shot her husband dead at nearby village in Thikriwala police precinct Thursday.

Police said that Shamoon Bibi r/o chak 275-JB had developed illicit relations with a man of same village namely Baba Ghous.

Nasir, husband of the woman often forbade his wife but in vain.

On the day of incident, Shamoon Bibi along with her paramour gave her husband intoxicated pills and later shot him dead.

Police had arrested the woman and recovered weapon used in the crime from her custody while Baba Ghous managed to flee.

A case was registered against accused and further investigations were underway.

