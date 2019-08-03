Husband stabs wife to death in Multan

A man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp edged weapon and injured his mother in law at Kot Dadan, a suburban area of Khangarh city on Saturday

Ghulam Murtaza Bhatti attacked his wife Shazia with a sharp edged weapon thrice in her belly over a domestic issue.

He also injured his mother in law Shamim Bibi when she tried to save her daughter.

Injured Shazia was rushed to hospital, but in vain. The deceased Shazia was mother of four kids.

Rohillanwali police and crime scene unit reached at the spot and started investigations after taking the body in possession for postmortem. However, the accused have manged to escape.