UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:47 PM

Husband stabs wife to death in Multan

A man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp edged weapon and injured his mother in law at Kot Dadan, a suburban area of Khangarh city on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife with a sharp edged weapon and injured his mother in law at Kot Dadan, a suburban area of Khangarh city on Saturday.

Ghulam Murtaza Bhatti attacked his wife Shazia with a sharp edged weapon thrice in her belly over a domestic issue.

He also injured his mother in law Shamim Bibi when she tried to save her daughter.

Injured Shazia was rushed to hospital, but in vain. The deceased Shazia was mother of four kids.

Rohillanwali police and crime scene unit reached at the spot and started investigations after taking the body in possession for postmortem. However, the accused have manged to escape.

Related Topics

Injured Police Wife Man Khangarh Weapon

Recent Stories

Alpine Club of Pakistan awards certificates to cli ..

47 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges political parties to ..

53 seconds ago

Motorcycle lifter arrested, 9 stolen motorbikes re ..

15 minutes ago

Indian military deployment in IoK largest troops c ..

17 minutes ago

National harmony imperative to face future challen ..

17 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.