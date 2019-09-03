Husband strangled her wife to death in Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A woman was strangled to death by her husband here at Tando Jam on Tuesday.

According to reports, accused Mubeen allegedly strangled her wife Afshaan to death in Sikandarabad colony of Tando Jam town.

The dead body was taken to nearby hospital for autopsy and then handed over to her mother.

The mother of slain woman Afshaan, told media that son in law had strangled her daughter to death.

Tando Jam police have arrested the suspected accused Mubeen and started investigation.