UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Strangled Her Wife To Death In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:11 PM

Husband strangled her wife to death in Hyderabad

A woman was strangled to death by her husband here at Tando Jam on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A woman was strangled to death by her husband here at Tando Jam on Tuesday.

According to reports, accused Mubeen allegedly strangled her wife Afshaan to death in Sikandarabad colony of Tando Jam town.

The dead body was taken to nearby hospital for autopsy and then handed over to her mother.

The mother of slain woman Afshaan, told media that son in law had strangled her daughter to death.

Tando Jam police have arrested the suspected accused Mubeen and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Wife Tando Jam Women Media

Recent Stories

PCB to organise T20 festival match in Muzaffarabad ..

9 minutes ago

PES provides emergency service to 141,290 victims ..

5 minutes ago

Environmentalists, activists gear up to hold natio ..

5 minutes ago

6 illegal rent-a-car business operators arrested i ..

5 minutes ago

Education Advisor Ziaullah Bangash condoles death ..

5 minutes ago

1122 rescues 6248 persons in August

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.