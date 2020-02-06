Husband strangles wife to death in sargodha

A husband has allegedly strangled his wife to death over domestic feud in chak No 152, Silanwali.One Ghulam Jaffar always remained embroiled in row with his wife with his wife Madiha Nazir, 20

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) A husband has allegedly strangled his wife to death over domestic feud in chak No 152, Silanwali.One Ghulam Jaffar always remained embroiled in row with his wife with his wife Madiha Nazir, 20.

The row took a dangerous turn when the husband started suspecting character of his wife. The exchange of words culminated to altercation which infuriated Gulam Jaffar and he strangled his wife to death.The accused fled the scene leaving the dead body on the spot.

Nikdar police reached the scene on information, took the body into their custody and sent it to DHQ hospital for postmortem.Police have started investigation.