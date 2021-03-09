UrduPoint.com
Husband Throws Acid On Wife's Face In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Husband throws acid on Wife's face in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A man splashed acid on wife's face after accusing her for adultery, Muzaffargarh police said on Tuesday.

Maria Bibi, 42, severely injured in a merciless and inhumane act. She was brought to in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Alipur.

Sadar police station arrested the husband Tahir who confessed his crime.

According to police sources, the culprit had alleged that his wife was in relation with the neighbor whose identification not revealed.

Families of the both husband and wife reportedly started efforts to get reconciliation between the couple.

Station House Officer said the accused was booked under relevant sections of the crime act of Pakistan Penal Code after getting arrested and lawful proceeding were initiated against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

