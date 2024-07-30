Husband tortures wife to death

A husband on Tuesday with the help of his accomplice, allegedly tortured his wife to death

According to police, the body of a woman was found in a field, who identified as Saba Iqbal was severely tortured.

Haroonabad city police registered a case and started investigation.

DPO, Naseebullah Khan told APP that the accused had been arrested and would be brought to justice with solid proofs.

