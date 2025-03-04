Husband turns out wife’s killer, arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Naseerabad Police on Tuesday arrested a husband who turned out to the killer of his wife.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Abdul Salam tortured his wife to death and then tried to make it look like suicide.

The Naseerabad Police registered a case on the information of the incident and on investigation found that the accused himself was involved in the murder of his wife and took him into custody.