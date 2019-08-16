Husband, wife arrested for making nude videos of girls

Rawalpindi Police have arrested a man for making obscene and nude videos of as many as 45 girls besides recovering several videos and pictures from him

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Rawalpindi Police have arrested a man for making obscene and nude videos of as many as 45 girls besides recovering several videos and pictures from him.While claiming to make progress in the case of subjecting a married girl to sexual assault and making her naked video police said that CITY Police have arrested the accused and his wife.According to Police spokesperson the case was registered under kidnapping and sexual assault clauses in city Police station.

The physical remand of the accused Qasim has been obtained from the court while his wife Kiran has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

According to CPO Faisal Rana the accused have revealed that they have made nude videos of 45 girls so far.

In girl student sexual assault case bed sheet and tissue papers have been sent to laboratory for DNA test.SP Rawal town police has been directed to contact the parents of all the victim girls. Separate cases of every victim girl will be registered against the accused and the accused will be challanned separately.