UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband, Wife Arrested For Making Nude Videos Of Girls

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:08 PM

Husband, wife arrested for making nude videos of girls

Rawalpindi Police have arrested a man for making obscene and nude videos of as many as 45 girls besides recovering several videos and pictures from him

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Rawalpindi Police have arrested a man for making obscene and nude videos of as many as 45 girls besides recovering several videos and pictures from him.While claiming to make progress in the case of subjecting a married girl to sexual assault and making her naked video police said that CITY Police have arrested the accused and his wife.According to Police spokesperson the case was registered under kidnapping and sexual assault clauses in city Police station.

The physical remand of the accused Qasim has been obtained from the court while his wife Kiran has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

According to CPO Faisal Rana the accused have revealed that they have made nude videos of 45 girls so far.

In girl student sexual assault case bed sheet and tissue papers have been sent to laboratory for DNA test.SP Rawal town police has been directed to contact the parents of all the victim girls. Separate cases of every victim girl will be registered against the accused and the accused will be challanned separately.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Jail Student Married Wife Man Rawalpindi Progress All From Court

Recent Stories

Peshawarites keep alive tradition of Bar B Que par ..

21 seconds ago

Dutch Princess Christina dies after cancer battle

5 minutes ago

First confirmed Ebola cases in DR Congo's South Ki ..

5 minutes ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme enters practical p ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing to Hold ..

5 minutes ago

Moldovan President Enacts Law Returning Proportion ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.