Husband, wife burnt in Peshawar gas leakage explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A mother and her husband were burnt in an explosion due to gas leakage in phase-7, Hayatabad in Peshawar early Friday.

An official of rescue said that the fire broke out at the house due to a gas leakage blast that injured a wife and husband, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment while rescue teams rushed the spot and brought the fire under control.