Open Menu

Husband, Wife Burnt In Peshawar Gas Leakage Explosion

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Husband, wife burnt in Peshawar gas leakage explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A mother and her husband were burnt in an explosion due to gas leakage in phase-7, Hayatabad in Peshawar early Friday.

An official of rescue said that the fire broke out at the house due to a gas leakage blast that injured a wife and husband, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment while rescue teams rushed the spot and brought the fire under control.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Wife Gas

Recent Stories

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

27 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

47 minutes ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan