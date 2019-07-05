Husband, wife die in road mishap in Chiniot

Husband and wife have died being hit by a dumper while riding motorcycle in Chiniot.Both husband and wife while riding a motorcycle were on their way on Lahore road and a dumper hit them near Burjian

Chiniot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) Husband and wife have died being hit by a dumper while riding motorcycle in Chiniot.Both husband and wife while riding a motorcycle were on their way on Lahore road and a dumper hit them near Burjian.

Both died on the spot. The rescue workers rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police have taken the dumper into their custody and started investigation. The driver of the dumper has fled the scene.