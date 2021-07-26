Husband, wife fire at each other over domestic issue

Husband and wife Monday fired at each other after exchanging hot words over a domestic issue near Ghauri Garden - an area located in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Husband and wife Monday fired at each other after exchanging hot words over a domestic issue near Ghauri Garden - an area located in the Federal capital.

According to the police, both of them, resultantly, received bullet injuries, reported a private news channel.

The police after receiving information reached on the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation is underway.