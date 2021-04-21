Husband, wife injure in firing

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A wife and husband got injured by firing of two unidentified assailants in limits of city police station Wednesday morning.

Rescuers said a man called as Sajid Pervaiz was present at home along with the family. In the meantime, door was knocked up.

A man standing the other side of the door introduced himself as the court summoner and wanted to have sign on court's document.

As soon as Sajid opened the door, the other persons counted as two in numbers opened fire. Resultantly the house owner and his wife who was behind of her husband got severely injured.

Victims were shifted at THQ hospital for emergency treatment. While police thana cuty reached on the spot to hold investigation. The incident seemed to be result of some old enmity, it was said.