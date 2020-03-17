UrduPoint.com
Husband, Wife Killed As Roof Of House Collapses In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Husband, wife killed as roof of house collapses in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman and her husband were killed while other five children got serious injuries when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Kohat of KP province on early Tuesday Morning.

According to a private news channel, confirming the incident, the Rescue sources said the roof of the house collapsed near Muhallah Singair in Kohat which claimed two lives on the spot, injured five.

After getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the rubble.

Rescue official said the woman, her husband and their five children were found trapped under the debris, adding, after recovering them the five children were found critically injured and bodies of parents were shifted to local hospital.

