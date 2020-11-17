UrduPoint.com
Husband, Wife Killed In Accident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Husband, wife killed in accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A husband and his wife were died in a road accident near Ahsan Pur road while returning to their home town, Kot Addu, from Layyah on motorbike.

Rescuers said, last night Muhammad Tanveer and his wife Zubaida Bibi were on way to Kot Addu when their vehicle struck with speeding passenger wagon.

As a result both died on the spot due to severe injuries.The van driver fled from the scene.

Police handed over the dead bodies to the heirs and registered a case.

