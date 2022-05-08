UrduPoint.com

Husband, Wife Killed Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Husband, wife killed over old enmity

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Husband and his wife killed by their opponents after several attacks with sharp axe in Jahania under the jurisdiction of Jahania police limits on Sunday.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Imran had an old enmity with his relatives on some family issues.

On the day of incident five persons including Danish, Rehmat, Saleem, Akber and Khalil knocked at his door and entered into the house after opening the door.

They started beating Muhammad Imran and his wife with sharp axe, and axed them to death on the spot.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot shifted the bodies to (DHQ) Khanewal for necessary legal formalities, while police have started raids to arrest the accused after registering murder cases against them under section 302.

