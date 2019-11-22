UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband, Wife Lose Life As Passenger Coach Hits Motorbike In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:10 PM

Husband, wife lose life as passenger coach hits motorbike in Hyderabad

A couple was killed in a road accident between a motorbike and a passenger coach on Hyderabad Bypass here Friday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A couple was killed in a road accident between a motorbike and a passenger coach on Hyderabad Bypass here Friday evening.

According to the police, the passenger bus struck the motorbike leaving Razzaq Solangi and his wife Naseema dead while their son was injured in the accident.

The driver escaped after the incident but the police impounded the vehicle. Bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were residents of Karan Shoro village in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, but they hailed from Umerkot district.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Road Accident Wife Hyderabad Qasimabad FIR From Coach

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

50 seconds ago

Healthy nation must for better, healthier Pakistan ..

51 seconds ago

Dr Asghar nominated member of selection board of L ..

53 seconds ago

Australians make hay under shining Brisbane sun

55 seconds ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Talks About Gas Transit W ..

58 seconds ago

Cooperation of Lahorites vital to ensure cleanline ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.