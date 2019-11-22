Husband, wife lose life as passenger coach hits motorbike in Hyderabad

A couple was killed in a road accident between a motorbike and a passenger coach on Hyderabad Bypass here Friday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A couple was killed in a road accident between a motorbike and a passenger coach on Hyderabad Bypass here Friday evening.

According to the police, the passenger bus struck the motorbike leaving Razzaq Solangi and his wife Naseema dead while their son was injured in the accident.

The driver escaped after the incident but the police impounded the vehicle. Bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were residents of Karan Shoro village in Qasimabad, Hyderabad, but they hailed from Umerkot district.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.