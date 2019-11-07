UrduPoint.com
Husn-e-Naat Competition Held At Nazaria-i-Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan (NPT) on Thursday organised a Husn-e-Naat competition among students of schools and Madaris at Awain-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan

According to the NPT sources here, the competition was held in connection with the ongoing ceremonies of Rabiul Awal.

As per results, Emaan Zahid bagged the first position among girls Primary section while Hasaan Zia stood first among boys.

In girls high section, Laiba Kashaf stood first while among boys Umair Ali bagged the first position.

