Husn-e-Naat competition held at Nazaria-i-Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan (NPT) on Thursday organised a Husn-e-Naat competition among students of schools and Madaris at Awain-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Nazaria-i-Pakistan (NPT) on Thursday organised a Husn-e-Naat competition among students of schools and Madaris at Awain-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

According to the NPT sources here, the competition was held in connection with the ongoing ceremonies of Rabiul Awal.

As per results, Emaan Zahid bagged the first position among girls Primary section while Hasaan Zia stood first among boys.

In girls high section, Laiba Kashaf stood first while among boys Umair Ali bagged the first position.