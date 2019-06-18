Hussain Asghar to head inquiry commission to probe Rs24,000 bn loans

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar has been appointed as the chairman of the high-powered Inquiry Commission announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to probe loans taken during past ten years.

Hussain Asghar retired from government service and the post of DG Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) after attaining superannuation on February 23, 2019.

He was appointed NAB deputy chairman on April 20, 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced setting up of a high powered commission to probe the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 24,000 billion over a period of ten years and to set an example for those who looted this country in a tv address after the announcement of the national budget on June 11.

The Federal Government will constitute Commission of Inquiry under Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, comprising of senior officers from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Auditor General's Office, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.

The Commission will investigate how the debt of the country in last ten years i.e. from 2008 to 2018 increased by Rs24,000 billions whereas no mega projects were carried out in the country during this period.

The Commission will also look into all ministries and divisions including ministers concerned who have spent public money and where any misappropriation found, the Commission will work for return of this money to the exchequer.

The Commission will also look into any misuse of public exchequer for personal use and gains, such as foreign travels, foreign medical treatment expenses, construction of roads and infrastructure for private houses declared as camp offices of high officials.

The Commission, in addition to its members, will be empowered to induct forensic auditors/experts of international repute for its assistance.